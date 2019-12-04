e-paper
Empress Garden flower exhibition ‘Puspotsav’ from Jan 17-26

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:44 IST
 The Horticulture society of western India, through its initiative, Empress Garden, will be hosting a flower exhibition from January 17 to 26. The organisation has been conducting flower exhibitions since the last 110 years barring a few years, when they took a break and restarted the exhibition again in 1998. 

This year, owing to a huge response to its previous editions, the committee has decided to extend the exhibition to 10 days. 

“The flower exhibition has visitors from all over Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The exhibition has designer plants, designs made by leaves and flowers, stalls having various gardening instruments for sale like medicines and fertilisers,” said Suresh Pingale, secretary, agri-horticulture society. 

The highlights of the exhibition will be the bonsai plant display and the rose show. 

The exhibition will have 100 stalls with ten stalls for food.

