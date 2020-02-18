Engineering firm owner murdered in Chakan MIDC

pune

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:15 IST

The owner of a private engineering firm was murdered by five-six unknown persons at the company premises in Chakan industrial estate on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 3pm and the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Chakan police station on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Harishchandra Kisanrao Dethe (45), a resident of Vishrantwadi. Dethe hails from Osmanabad district. Pramod Vasisth Kolhe lodged the FIR with the Chakan police station.

According to senior police inspector Kalyan Pawar of the Chakan police station, police have zeroed in on illegal autorickshaw drivers in the area as the suspects who pelted stones at Dethe and caused his death.

According to the information given by the Chakan police, VHD Engineering company owned by Dethe, is located on the Chakan Ambethan road in Birdawadi village jurisdiction.

According to the police, when Dethe came to the company’s office on Monday morning, he was involved in an argument with some people at the company gate. “At 3pm, five-six persons came to the company gate and started pelting stones. When Dethe came outside to see what is happening, they allegedly beat him up and pelted stones at him as well. When Dethe got injured and fell to the ground unconscious, all of them fled from the spot,” said Pawar. Dethe was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have lodged an FIR in the case and according to the statement of company workers and eye witnesses, the attackers had come in one autorickshaw. After they injured Dethe, they ran away in the same autorickshaw. The wife of one of the accused works in the same company and we have sent two police teams to search for them,” said Pawar.