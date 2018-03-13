Engineering student murders Class 10 boy, arrested

Pune An 18-year-old man was arrested for killing a 15-year-old boy in Chinchwad in the wee hours of Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Rohan Pradeep Mhalangikar, a resident of Shivtirthnagar in Chinchwad. The deceased was identified as Vedant Jaywant Bhosale of Swami Vihar in Purnanagar area of Chinchwad. The arrested youth is a first year engineering student at Dr DY Patil College of Engineering in Akurdi, according to the police.

Bhosale, a Class 10 student, was attacked while returning home after dropping his female classmate to her house, as both were studying for their ongoing Secondary School Certification (SSC) examination at his house, according to the police.

“The suspect had one-sided “feelings” for the classmate of the deceased.” said senior police inspector (PI) Vijaykumar Palsule. Mhalangikar was arrested in the case registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nigdi police station.

“The deceased and the arrested boy knew each other through social circles. The deceased used to tell Mhalangikar about the study time spent with the girl the latter was interested in. We arrested him after investigating the matter,” said Palsule.

According to the police, Vedant and his classmate were studying for the SSC exams at his home. Around midnight, Vedant left home to drop his classmate. When Vedant did not return home after a while, his 40-year-old mother, Janhavi Jaywant Bhosale, stepped out to look for him.

Janhavi found Vedant lying in a pool of blood on the steps of Morya Classic building, which is near to their house. His throat was slashed and there were cut marks on the back of his neck, back of left arm and waist.

“He fatally injured the victim with a knife used to cut meat. The act was brutal and animal-like,” said Palsule. Vedant was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased and the girl were students of Amrut Vidyalay in Yamunagar in Pune. The engineering student hailed from Latur and was living in Pune with his maternal aunt and uncle, according to the police. The deceased is survived by his parents. While his father runs a travel agency, his mother is homemaker.