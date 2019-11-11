Enough land to boost industry, education in Doda: Doifode

pune

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:56 IST

Sagar Doifode, deputy commissioner of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said that the district has enough government land bank for starting various projects like state-of-the-art educational institutions, agri-processing industries and walnuts and apple harvesting plants.

Daifode who was interacting with media persons in Pune said that were many opportunities for various projects in the district after the abrogation of Article 370.

“For development to take place, adequate land is necessary to set up industrial clusters, hotels and agriculture processing plants. It will generate jobs for the local population and strengthen the economy and bring prosperity to the region,” Doifode said.

“Five groups from the state are imparting training relating to packaging of apple consignments as per the market demand. This will certainly benefit the growers in coming years. Moreover, the government is also focusing on capacity building in the agricultural sector which would create a robust ecosystem for the apple and walnuts growers in the region,” added Doifode.

Talking about educational plans, he said that they have graded 1,200 schools on various parameters to improve the education standards. They will also revamp infrastructure of schools.

According to Doifode, there is also a scope for hydroelectric projects in the district. The administration is concentrating on creating business opportunities for entrepreneurs.