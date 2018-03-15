Ex-classmate kills college student, dumps body in Tungarli dam near Pune

A 20-year-old was arrested for killing his former classmate because the deceased went out with a girl, they both were friends with. The deceased was identified as Kisan Pardeshi, while the arrested man was identified as Prashant Vitthal Dharpale, both 20-year-olds. Dharpale was remanded in three days police custody by a local court.

Pardeshi was a second year student of bachelor in commerce at Dr BN Purandare Arts and SG Gupta Commerce and Science College located in Valvan, Lonavla.

Pardeshi was reported missing by his family and a missing case was filed on Tuesday. "We were looking for the missing person and we found his body. The deceased boy's family members were aware of the tension between them," said assistant police inspector (API) NB Rangat of Lonavla city police station who is investigating the matter.

Pardeshi was at Tungarli dam, a tourist spot, with a 19-year-old girl. The two had reached the place on a two-wheeler. Dharpale arrived there on another two-wheeler and started verbally abusing the two of them, according to API Rangat. "When the two boys started fighting, the girl walked away from the place. She is scared at the moment and has not been called for recording of statement, yet," said API Rangat.

Pardeshi's body was found in the Tungarli dam during a search operation. While there are injury marks on his body, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

A case under Section 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man for murder and destruction of evidence.

"The girl was friends with both of them. Dharpale and Pardeshi were students of the same college but Dharpale failed the examination and lost a year," API Rangat said.