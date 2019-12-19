e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Exhibition of eco-friendly Christmas merchandise at Pune Handmade Papers

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:00 IST
With an aim to celebrate sustainability in all forms this festive season, the Handmade Paper Institute, Pune, which has reopened under the new name, Pune Handmade Papers, will roll out the second edition of its POP exhibition called ‘lil bit of winter POP up’, where over 16 curated participating brands will have special Christmas delicacies, fashion accessories, pet wear, gifts, plants and many more eco-friendly merchandise for visitors.

The exhibition will be held from Friday (December 20) to Sunday (December 22) from 11 am to 8 pm at Pune Handmade Papers, Handmade Paper Institute, KB Joshi road, Shivajinagar, near Agricultural College Compound. The exhibition will be free and open to all.

The Pune Handmade paper store will unveil its new range of calendars, diaries and notebooks to bring in the new year, along with quaint gifts and Christmas décor, which would be made of recycled waste materials. The special attraction will be a 11ft Christmas tree made of bamboo and white cotton rags for visitors at the expo. Accordingly, the team at Pune Handmade Paper is inviting citizens to donate their white cotton old clothes which can be later be converted into handmade paper. In exchange, handcrafted goodie bags or merchandise will be given to the contributors.

Amongst the participating brands there are some unique initiatives too. The Artisan Connect is an initiative at Pidilite, through which their team works on projects with regional local artisans in Gujarat and Kerala till date. Through a combination of design intervention and market linkage, they hope to generate a better sustained livelihood.

