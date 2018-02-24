Expanding Pune: Director of WHSA on why the area needs serious attention from civic authorities

Sanjeevkumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) is one of the seven directors of the residents’ group trying to improve the civic amenities and infrastructure in Wagholi. WHSA has emerged as one of the strongest civic voices in the city. Patil spoke to Nadeem Inamdar about the main concerns of the citizens in the area.

Which are the most immediate issues of concern for WHSA?

Waste management has to be planned on priority. The complete mismanagement of garbage disposal and the burning of garbage has been resulting in respiratory problems among children and the elderly. We are facing serious air pollution due to the smoke and foggy atmosphere. Sewage water lines have not been laid out in Wagholi forcing residents to create soak pit. The percolation of wastewater in the ground has been causing water pollution and the polluted water in borewells could cause serious health issues.

What about water supply and approach roads?

Provision for drinking water for Wagholi residents by the government is our fundamental right. As of now, everyone is forced to purchase water from water tankers due to scarcity of water supply. The approach roads to various parts of the locality have not been well-developed and this has been causing a lot of inconvenience. The civic body has failed to address the urban concerns of the residents and it is high time that better planning is introduced on fast track in Wagholi to prevent a complete breakdown.

What has WHSA able to achieve so far?

We have reached out to every civic body officials and peoples’ representatives such as MP Anil Shirole, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner and others. The gram panchayat of Wagholi has started Gram Swachhata Abhiyan on a weekly basis due to the impact of WHSA . We have been instrumental in the inclusion of 3,400 new voters in Wagholi voting list. The Wagholi gram panchayat has planned the installation of a waste management plant on priority. The demands of WHSA have been placed by the Wagholi gram panchayat before the gram sabha

How do you propose to proceed with a view to achieving your objectives?

We want to increase civic engagement with all the stakeholders and make Wagholi livable. We will work closely with the PMRDA and ensure that the residents get their fundamental civic rights at the earliest. Besides, there is a need to come up with a visionary development plan for Wagholi where the citizens will be active initiators and implementors of the project with complete support from the government.

