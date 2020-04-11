Eyes on the goal, Pune’s Sanika Deshpande plans to improve leg strength, stamina during the lockdown

pune

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:28 IST

Sanika Deshpande, Footballer, 16

Playing for Pune’s local club Deccan XI FC, who were the runners-up in last season’s Pune District Football Association’s (PDFA) women’s league, Sanika Deshpande, has been dribbling the ball since she was 8 years old. The teenager, who stays on Sinhagad road, has been a regular in the squad for five years, playing in several invitational tournaments in and around the city. She also played in the Indian Women’s League qualifiers at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai in November last year.

After getting selected to represent Pune in the Inter-District Football Championships, Deshpande played in the sub-junior as well as the open category of the tournament. In May 2019, the midfielder helped the Pune team win the championship in the open category in Jalgaon. The Pune team went on to win the championship’s sub-junior category in January this year as well in Palghar. She is currently being coached by her father, Anil Deshpande, who is the head coach of the girls’ team of Deccan XI Football Club.

Usual routine:

With an aim to pursue a career in football or fitness, I have a meticulous routine. Before the lockdown was imposed, I woke up early at 6am and went to the gym for an hour or 90 minutes every day. After an intense workout, I cool off and grab a bite. Shortly after that, I go to college, KHS College, which goes on till late afternoon. I wrap my academic work and return home, catch a breather, and then go for my daily football practice in the evening from 6pm to 8pm at the Sevadasan ground on Karve road. The daily two-hour training sessions on the pitch include a combination of tactical training sessions and several exercises that help us improve our stamina, retain fitness and reduce our chances of contracting an injury on and off the pitch.

Lockdown routine:

It is challenging to maintain fitness levels when everything is shut. Working out at home is the only option, but it is still not as rigorous as the normal training regime, I follow. During the lockdown period, I dedicate 2 hours every day to a basic workout indoors which includes bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, pull-ups, and handstands. Since I am used to an intense workout regime, I also opt for HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout, interval training, and other exercises that help in strengthening my core.

I use whatever I have at home to my advantage like I build my stamina and leg strength by going up and down the staircase. In the afternoon, I focus on academics and am in the process of completing all my pending college assignments before watching TV or playing some fun games with my brother in the evening. My father, who is the head coach of our team, has asked every player to keep working out during the lockdown and has given us all special indoor workouts.

Gyms shut

As the gyms are shut, I am trying to learn some calisthenics to improve my overall strength. Currently, I am making sure that my leg strength is improving in this lockdown period and for that, I am doing a lot of leg strengthening exercises as well as some football drills like juggling, ball touch, to improve my overall football skills.

Hobby

I dedicate some time to art and make it a point that I draw something every day. Sometimes it helps me take my mind off a lot of things. I love the game of football, so my other hobby is football. I spend a lot of time with my football and keep on practicing drills like juggling and ball control. I hope to somehow improve my overall football skills even if I have to stay at home. Overall, I am making sure that I remain fit and healthy while pursuing my hobbies in this extremely tough and frustrating lockdown period. I follow the mantra - stay fit, stay healthy.