Fadnavis replays old videos of CM Thackeray, says it is time to act now

pune

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:48 IST

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday replayed old video clips of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar wherein they had promised aid for farmers.

The two leaders had gone to flood-affected areas when Fadnavis was the caretaker chief minister in October last year. Thackeray, during his visit to flood-affected areas, had demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop losses.

During the current crisis, Thackeray as CM, visited flood-affected areas though he did not make any announcement. “Those who demanded aid for farmers earlier have a chance to keep their word now. Those in the government should be more patient, but the ruling party leaders are indulging in politics. The state should help the farmers,” said Fadnavis.

The leader of the opposition, currently on a visit to flood-affected areas of Marathwada, said at Osmanabad during a press conference that the Centre would definitely help the state in the wake of damages caused due to heavy rains, but the state government should also spell out what it is doing to provide relief to the affected farmers.

Fadnavis said the three ruling parties in the state have many differences among them, but they are expert in shrugging their responsibilities.

“The NDA government will surely help more than the earlier (UPA) government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him about it, but the state government must also tell what it is doing to provide aid to farmers,” he said.

The Centre is also tackling the Covid-19 pandemic as is the state government, he said.