Fan of classical music? Raag Sarita 2.0 is your chance to grab original compositions by vocalist Pandit CR Vyas in Pune on Feb 9

Kalavardhini Foundation will release the second edition of Raag Sarita, a compilation of compositions by Indian classical vocalist Pandit CR Vyas on February 9 at 9.30 am at the SM Joshi hall.

Pandit CR Vyas’s eldest son Pandit Suhas Vyas, who carries on his father’s vocal legacy, initiated this project for the benefit of newer generations of musicians.

“The first edition of Raag Sarita was launched in 1984 and comprised 120 compositions. The second edition, includes 31 original compositions created by my father. The book also has two of his own composed raags, Madhu Ambika and Sanjogiya, which were not a part of the earlier edition,” said Suhas.

Suhas witnessed the making of Raag Sarita first hand and has many a fond memories.

“I remember Baba and Pandit KG Ginde, my father’s friend and a fellow musician sit down together and discuss the proceedings at our home. For me it was a learning opportunity as a student of music.”

The second edition has interesting contributions such as that of Pandit V N Bhatkhande.

“As time and advent of technology has changed things since the first edition was released, post the launch of the second edition, we plan on working on an audio version too,” said Suhas.

The book will be launched by Zakir Hussain. According to Vyas family, “Being a master of percussion, Hussain also has a deep understanding of other forms of music, be it vocal or instrument. Also, he accompanied my father on tabla for at multiple concerts and is aware of his work. His father Allarakha Khan Saheb, a tabla player was very good friends with my father and they held each other in high regards as artistes. There has been a rapport between the families for a long time. Therefore, we are glad and very happy to have him as the guest of honour for this launch function.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 16:31 IST