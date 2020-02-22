Father-daughter duo takes a deep dive into their passion for underwater exploration

pune

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:23 IST

Owee Satpute (15) loves challenges and more so when attempting them with her father Vinay. They are both recognised by the India Book of Records and are certified licenced scuba divers from Professional Association of Diving Instructors (Padi).

The duo from Pimpri-Chinchwad also authored a book ‘We can! If you will’ that gives out-of-the-box thinking to students and parents. They share with HT their journey and inspiration behind taking up the high-risk adventure.

How the journey started?

It was when Owee was in Class 7 that she was inspired by a show on Discovery Channel on underwater diving and asked her father if they could go on an adventure trip. “I am always travelling across the world, as a district executive administrator of Lions Club and when my daughter suggested to go on an adventure trip and experience underwater diving, I did research on scuba diving and found a course called Absolute Scuba in Pune,” said Vinay.

“My daughter was very clear, instead of just leisure she was more keen on finding a purpose on the trip. She loves swimming since the age of three, hence, we tried the class together when she was 12-year-old,” he said.

The duo has completed two courses and three exams where the first was all about theory, the second was confined to water dives and the third exam was open water dive.

Adventurous and joy ride

“I knew that scuba diving was a high-risk adventure and I was very curious if my father would take it up, but he surprised me by agreeing to it,” said Owee.

“In scuba diving I have learnt that techniques are very important and I wanted to see in real what I saw underwater on Discovery shows. It is indeed a thrilling experience just to be below ten metres into the water too,” she said.

The duo has gone beyond 18 metres and recently attempted to dive up to 25 metres in the Maldives taking their individual dives to 21 till date.

Vinay feels that scuba diving is also a kind of meditation. “Diving is the deepest form of meditation where you connect with the corals and fishes and go into a trance,” he said. Owee admits that she is on a different planet when diving.

Risk factor

The father-daughter duo is also diving buddies as it is a team sport where one supports another as there is always a risk of being eaten by a fish, corals can be poisonous, strong water currents and even the gas masks can malfunction. If one is physically fit and ready to confront any risk, it is an enjoyable sport, they said.

Personal growth

Owee has changed a lot since she began scuba diving. “At the age of 12, when she was introduced to scuba diving, she was a shy girl. Now she approaches life positively,” said Vinay.

Owee said, “A lot of things have changed for me. I have different career options in the field of adventure sports. I have learnt not to give importance only to marks, but that there is life beyond the rat race for marks and ordinary life. Now, I get to travel and interact with people from across the world and learn new things and it has helped me overcome fear and become independent.”

Need for proper infrastructure

The duo has travelled to Netrani, Puducherry, Kovalam and Andaman and Nicobar and observe that there is a need for proper infrastructure and safety measures in place to enjoy the sport to its optimum. While their favourite destination is Thailand, they have been to Indonesia, Mauritius, Philippines and waiting to go to Australia, Egypt, North Carolina and Seychelles.

When asked if there is any other challenge on her wish list, Owee said, “I am waiting to turn 18 so that I can try a new challenge of sky diving, but until then, scuba diving remains my passion for life.”