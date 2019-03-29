Moti John hockey: FCI Pune thrash PCMC 16-1 to qualify for semi-finals

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Pune thrashed Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) 16-1 to qualify for semi-finals of the first edition of Moti John memorial open invitational hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium, Pimpri on Thursday.

As many as seven goals were scored in the first half of the game and the goal fantasy from FCI Pune started within the 4th minute when Harish Mudgal from ground scored the first goal of the game with help from Arvind Yadav. Mudgal added one more to his total in the 32nd minute.

The goal fantasy did not stop from FCI Pune as player Suvarn Khandekar in the 10th minute, Vinay Walmiki in 18th, 19th and 26th minute, BM Likhit in the 23rd minute and Venkatesh Devker in 24th minute continued to add goals on to the scoreboard. Walmiki added one more to his total to four in the 34th minute.

It was an aggressive performance from FCI Pune. PCMC stood with zero results at the end of first-half. Scorecard at the end of half time was 7-0.

In the second half, PCMC managed to break the shackles by Akshay Jadhav in the 43rd minute.

It was Nileash Kumble who cycled the ball from centre forward and passed to Jadhav near the nets who slapped a hard hit straight goal, this was the only goal team could score in the game.

The second half of the game belonged to Arvind Yadav of FCI Pune.

Yadav rocked with back to back four goals in the last 10 minutes at 51, 54, 57 and 59th minute that helped his team to reach a milestone of 16 goals making it the highest score of the championship

“We didn’t have experienced players in our team, most of the players are young and belongs to junior format game. The players need more fitness to handle such games, said player and coach of PCMC, Ganesh Langay.

“The opposite team played better than us and the learnings from this game will help us to improve”, added Langay.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 16:38 IST