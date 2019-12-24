Federation of Cooperative Housing Societies in Pune awaits state’s reply to suggested amendments  

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:30 IST

The Federation of Cooperative Housing Societies in Pune are yet to receive a reply from the State Cooperative Election Authority (SCEA) to the amendments suggested by them in the draft rules (election to the committee).

In a letter written to the principal secretary, cooperation, marketing and textile division, on November 29, the federation had suggested modifications in the draft rules (election to committee).

Suhas Patwardhan, chairman, Federation of Cooperative Housing Societies, said, “We had suggested changes in the draft rules (election to committee) regarding the appointment of returning officer as according to the rule 2 of the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Rules 2014 ( hereinafter referred to as principal rules) in sub-rule (16) after words 'election of societies... and in case of housing society having less than or up to two hundred and fifty members, includes a person appointed by its members or the registrar, from the panel approved by State Cooperative Election Authority (SCEA) for the conduct of election of that housing society, shall be added. However, we suggested that instead of a panel approved by the SCEA, the federation wants to add that a returning officer appointed by the managing committee from amongst the members, who are not candidates for election or who have neither proposed nor seconded candidature of any member, can be appointed as the returning officer.”

According to Patwardhan, the reason for the amendment was to avoid delay in conducting elections and also curb the expenditures. The federation has also asked for amendments in part X - 1A, 76- B.

“We are waiting to hear from the SCEA about the implementation on the suggestions given by the federation, but we have to wait until December 31,” said Patwardhan.

The Maharashtra government issued a circular in March 2019, allowing housing societies to conduct polls without the involvement of an election authority, erstwhile mandated under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act (1960).