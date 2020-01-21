Feel the chill on Republic Day in Pune: IMD

pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:16 IST

The city is all set to witness the second wave of winter chill on Republic Day (January 26), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stating that the chilly northerly wind is likely to penetrate Maharashtra on January 25.

The city is currently witnessing varied temperatures during the day and night, with the residents feeling the heat during the day and slight cold at night because of the cloud formation which increases the maximum temperature.

According to the IMD, the city will witness a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD weather department, said, “There is a cyclonic circuit over central Maharashtra at 0.9kms above msl (Mean Sea Level) that is blocking the northerly flow of wind, hence, we are experiencing higher minimum temperatures. There will be no change in temperature till January 24. The weather will change from January 25 wherein the city will record a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius) till January 26 (min at 10 degrees Celsius and max 28 degrees Celsius) and January 27 (min at 9 degrees Celsius and max at 29 degrees Celsius) because the northerly wind is likely to penetrate Maharahtra.”

He also added that the wind pattern is likely to change from January 28 as a result of which there will be a rise in temperature after January 28.