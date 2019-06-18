Fergusson College students protest over fee hike

Students from the Arts and Science stream of Fergusson College organised a protest outside the principal’s office and in the college campus over the fee hike introduced by the college this year.

At least 30 to 40 students protested outside principal Ravindrasingh Pardeshi’s office and also gave a memorandum to the college administration demanding a reduction in the fees. The students, who are not affiliated to any political party or student union, has threatened to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not fulfilled.

“Most of the students studying in our college in Arts and Science stream come from a rural, and low economic background. As our college has got the autonomous status, they have now suddenly hiked the fees of undergraduate courses from this year. Fees of first year bachelor of Arts (FYBA) was Rs 4,000 earlier, but now it has doubled to Rs 8,000. Hence, we are protesting today demanding a reduction in this illegal fee hike done by the college administration,” said Anil Pawar, a second year BA student.

Another student, Mahesh Chavan from third bachelor of Science, said, “Our fees which was Rs 23,000 till last year, has now suddenly increased to Rs 30,000. I cannot afford to pay exorbitant fees, as I come from a middle class family. We will protest till our demands are met and not attend the classes.”

The leader of this students’ group, Sunil Jadhav, said, “Today, we met the principal and handed him a memorandum of our demands and also had a detailed discussion with the college administration. But they are not ready to roll back the hiked fees, so we are now planning to go on a hunger strike at the college campus till our demands are fulfilled.”

When contacted, Fergusson College principal Pardeshi, said, “There is some misunderstanding among the students and we had a detailed discussion with them. Earlier, we used to take the fees in two parts, which is now being taken all together at the start of the academic year, which includes examination fees and other extra fees. So, we appeal to all the protesting students to call off the strike. We are always ready to talk to the students to resolve the issue.”

