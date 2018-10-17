Fire brigade rescues pregnant woman and five others stuck in lift

The fire brigade personnel proved their mettle once against when they rescued six persons, including a doctor and a pregnant woman, who were stuck in the lift of Sassoon general hospital at 1.30 am on Monday night, within 30 minutes.

According to the fire officials, the fire brigade control room received a call around 1.35 am after which a team from Naidu hospital fire station rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped persons. The lift had got stuck between the ground and the first floor leading to panic amongst those stranded.

Vijay Bhilare, station fire officer, and his men immediately started rescue operation. A few of the firemen expert in technical skills entered the duct and the inmates were brought out safely within 30 minutes. The pregnant woman was later carried in arms by the firemen and placed on a chair outside the lift door, a fire official said.

The firemen who participated in the rescue operation were Tanaji Mandre, Kareem Pathan, Dnyaneshwar Bhate, Jayesh Gatade, Vijay Pinjan, Vishnu Jadhav, Ravi Jadhav, Vinayak Mali and Akshay Dikshit.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:03 IST