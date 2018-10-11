Fire claims entire bridal trousseau at Tilak road apartment in Sadashiv peth

The trousseau purchased by a bride went up in smoke after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in Sadashive peth on Wednesday morning.

According to Pune fire brigade, they received a call from the police control room around 9.15 am about a fire in Sadashiv Peth.Four fire tenders from the fire station arrived at the spot in a few minutes.

“The fire spread fast and had already covered the house. We deployed a total of four fire tenders and two water tankers to bring the fire under control. We suspect the cause of the accident to be a short circuit however it is yet to be confirmed,” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of Pune fire brigade.

Around 9 am, Mahesh Agrawal, the owner of the flat, was on his way to take bath when he heard sound and in a matter of seconds the entire house was gutted in fire. On Tuesday, the family had gone to Mumbai to shop for their daughter Sonali’s wedding.

“All bridal shopping was gutted in the fire. The wedding is around the corner and we don’t know what to do,” said Agarwal.His daughter Sonali,was too shocked to comment.

Though the spread of the fire was brought under control around 10.30 am, it took more hours for the fire brigade teams to control the huge amount of smoke coming out the premises.

Extensive damage w to furniture,and other electronic items in house has been reported.The State Bank Of India branch situated on the first floor of the building,reported no damage to bank informed fire brigade officers.

All Agrawal family members, were rescued by the fire brigade teams.Loss of around ₹ 10 lakh were reported at Faraskhana police station.

