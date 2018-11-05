Five Pune youth booked for vandalism

The Hadapsar police have booked as many as five persons for indulging in vehicle vandalism and spreading terror amongst the residents of Sasane nagar on Saturday. According to the police, the accused and others damaged seven vehicles comprising of two autos, two-wheelers and three cars during their assault in the area. This is the second incident of its kind in the area since last week and one person reportedly a drug addict has been detained in the case. An FIR was lodged by Mahesh Shevkar whose car was damaged by the miscreants armed with swords and sickles. All the vehicles were parked on the road near Amit Heights building in Sasane nagar.

The area residents had to retreat following the incident as the accused were armed with sharp weapons, rods and issued threats laced with dire consequences if somebody tried to intervene, police said. It may be recalled that during last week a fight between two brothers led to one of them vandalising as many as eleven vehicles - 10 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler at Sasane nagar in Hadapsar area on October 27.

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Prasad Lonare said that the accused are into drugs and were in an inebriated condition when the vandalism took place. The accused had internal conflicts and current situation has emanated out of those long standing rivalry. “ We have detained one youth and remaining five others will be arrested soon . They have damaged as many as six vehicles .”

The crime registration statistics of city commissionerate states that as many as 350 vehicles were vandalised in different parts of Pune in the past two years. Over 300 vehicles were burnt by miscreants in the last one year, nearly 150 vehicles have been vandalised. One accused has been detained.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 16:09 IST