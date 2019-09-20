e-paper
Five Thai women rescued from sex racket in Pune

According to the police, the owners were running a sex racket under the garb of a spa

pune Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The social security cell of Pune police crime branch, on Wednesday night, rescued five Thai women who were forced into prostitution by operators of a spa in Yerawada.
The social security cell of Pune police crime branch, on Wednesday night, rescued five Thai women who were forced into prostitution by operators of a spa in Yerawada, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime.

The raid was conducted at Jeevanka Spa, located at Ashoka mall. The police have arrested Gopal Ramesh Mishra, 32, a resident of Ramnagar in Yerawada, said Singh.

According to the police, the owners were running a sex racket under the garb of a spa. The five women have a tourist visa. They were sent to shelter homes located in Mohmmadwadi.

A case under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 (punishment for keeping a brothel or allowing a premises to be used as a brothel); 4 (living on the on the earnings of the prostitution); and 5 (causing a person to carry on prostitution); of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered at Koregaon Park police station against Mishra.

In another raid conducted in Shakarnagar, on Wednesday, the Pune police crime branch officials rescued a 26-year-old woman. In this raid, Rukmini Eknath Mitkar, 39, a resident of Dhankavdi has been arrested, said police officials.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:17 IST

