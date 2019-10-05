Flat owners to present charter of demands to Chandrakant Patil in Pune

pune

Oct 05, 2019

The Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, a nationwide organisation, along with other stakeholders has compiled a charter of demands of flat buyers to be included in the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections. This charter of demands will be handed over to Chandrakant Patil, BJP candidate from the Kothrud assembly seat.

Dear Society NGO, Pune District Housing Federation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Housing Federation, Sajag Nagrik Manch, Baner Pashan Link Road Residents Trust, Moshi Chikhli Housing Federation, Vishrantwadi Residents Association and Dhanori Residents Association have together drafted the charter.

Vijay Sagar, president, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, said, “We have been helping in resolving problems of the consumers through dialogues and by offering free guidance to all consumers. The problems faced by flat buyers are major issues all over Maharashtra. We have seen that there are many laws and policies which are used by the builders and government officials to harass consumers. The very purpose of these laws and rules is, therefore, defeated.”

Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat had conducted several meetings and discussions with representatives of societies, apartments and various citizen groups who are working for consumers, and during one such meeting on September 15, 2019, resolutions were passed and compiled as the charter of demands.

Some of the important demands are to deal with the consumer court and they have demanded that the consumer court should be implemented with true spirit and should not be diluted by any state government besides the appointment of all judges at all the courts should be done at the earliest.

The charter also hints at the implementation of electronic filing of complaints, video conference hearing of all the cases for speedy disposal of cases.

The charter also highlights that until today, whatever judgement has been passed by the national commission, district or state needs to be implemented at the earliest.

The charter also stresses upon the Apartment Act that if there are more than ten flats, it should be amended to society status. “There is no mechanism for handling complaints and problems of apartment holders, and they only have the option of the civil court, that should change,” said Sagar.

The charter also demands that the police should entertain normal person complaints as per Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) 1963.

