Flood-weary get a helping hand in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:26 IST

Residents came out in large numbers to help those who were affected by the incessant rains. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have started temporary rehabilitation centres in PMC-run schools.

“When I came to know that people had to leave their homes due to rains and stay at these rehabilitation centres, I decided to donate a few things to them. I brought things like medicines, soaps, towels and basic requirements,” said Hrushikesh Wagh, an IT professional who dotated things at Baburao Genuji Balwadkar Primary School in Balewadi, on Tuesday.

Vandana Patil, a resident of Baner came with a few other women to the rehabilitation centre for counselling sessions. “In situation of crisis like this, women are physically and mentally affected, as they have to look after their house and family. To help them cope with this situation we conducted counselling sessions for women from the economic backward background. We also distributed medicines and sanitary napkins to them,” she said.

Dr Rajesh Deshpande, founder, Baner Balewai Medico Association (BBMA) said, “Our team of 30 doctors are working round the clock in shifts at the PMC-run school in Balewadi for the treatment of public. Till now we have treated at least 200 patients and most of them have complaints about skin rash and viral fever and cold.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has started collecting details of the residents who were affected by the rains. “We are collecting details of bank accounts, residential address and names of the victims for the written panchanama. In the last two days our staff has surveyed areas that are flooded with water. The bank account details are being taken to transfer the compensation amount,” said Kavita Pathak, Talathi, Balewadi area.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:26 IST