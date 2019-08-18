e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 18, 2019

Floods in western Maharashtra hike vegetable prices in Pune

As compared to last week, prices of cauliflower increased from Rs. 180-Rs. 200 to Rs. 200-Rs. 280 per 10 kilogrammes. Prices of brinjal increased from Rs. 320-Rs. 350 to Rs. 400-Rs. 450 per 10kg and prices of carrots increased from Rs. 350-Rs. 380 to Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 per 10kg. 

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
High demand for vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, lima beans and carrots led to a 30 per cent increase in the price.
High demand for vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, lima beans and carrots led to a 30 per cent increase in the price.(Hindustan Times)
         

With western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara affected by floods, Pune has been witnessing a shortage of vegetables which has resulted in soaring prices.

High demand for vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, lima beans and carrots led to a 30 per cent increase in the price. On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune.

“Due to the decrease in the supply of vegetables from western Maharashtra, the prices of vegetables have increased. We hope that the situation normalises,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune

As compared to last week, prices of cauliflower increased from Rs. 180-Rs. 200 to Rs. 200-Rs. 280 per 10 kilogrammes. Prices of brinjal increased from Rs. 320-Rs. 350 to Rs. 400-Rs. 450 per 10kg and prices of carrots increased from Rs. 350-Rs. 380 to Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 per 10kg. 

However, prices of tomatoes, green chilli, capsicum and peas decreased slightly on Sunday due to low demand. 

Price of tomatoes decreased from Rs. 120-Rs. 150 to Rs. 120- Rs. 100 per 10kg. Prices of green chili decreased from Rs. 300-Rs. 350 to Rs. 150-Rs. 250 per 10kg and prices of capsicum decreased Rs. 250- Rs. 200 toRs. 150- Rs. 200 per 10kg. 

At least 180 bags of onions and 40 vehicles with potatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Nine vehicles with tomatoes and eight with green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:32 IST

tags
more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss