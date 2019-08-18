Floods in western Maharashtra hike vegetable prices in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:33 IST

With western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara affected by floods, Pune has been witnessing a shortage of vegetables which has resulted in soaring prices.

High demand for vegetables like cauliflower, brinjal, lima beans and carrots led to a 30 per cent increase in the price. On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune.

“Due to the decrease in the supply of vegetables from western Maharashtra, the prices of vegetables have increased. We hope that the situation normalises,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune

As compared to last week, prices of cauliflower increased from Rs. 180-Rs. 200 to Rs. 200-Rs. 280 per 10 kilogrammes. Prices of brinjal increased from Rs. 320-Rs. 350 to Rs. 400-Rs. 450 per 10kg and prices of carrots increased from Rs. 350-Rs. 380 to Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 per 10kg.

However, prices of tomatoes, green chilli, capsicum and peas decreased slightly on Sunday due to low demand.

Price of tomatoes decreased from Rs. 120-Rs. 150 to Rs. 120- Rs. 100 per 10kg. Prices of green chili decreased from Rs. 300-Rs. 350 to Rs. 150-Rs. 250 per 10kg and prices of capsicum decreased Rs. 250- Rs. 200 toRs. 150- Rs. 200 per 10kg.

At least 180 bags of onions and 40 vehicles with potatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Nine vehicles with tomatoes and eight with green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 21:32 IST