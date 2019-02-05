Food And Drug Administration, Pune shuts down three eateries in Camp

After raiding Yewale tea shop at Budhwar peth, and Saiba Amruttulya at Narayan peth on Friday, the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) continued its drive and raided Garden Vada Pav, Bagban Restaurant and Akhtar Caterers in Camp for operating without a proper Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence. The FDA officials informed that these eateries have been asked to shut down.

Shinde SP, assistant food commissioner FDA Pune said, “We conducted surprise raids in these eateries in Camp and found that they were operating without the FSSAI licence. All of them failed to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen. Our officers found cockroaches at Akhtar Caterers. Hence, we have served an immediate closure notice to all the three eateries. We will issue proper licence after compiling proper norms.”

According to the FDA officials, Garden Vada Pav in camp and Nana peth were operating without FSSAI licence. During the raid the officials found that the potatoes being used for the preparation of vada pav were of poor quality and were infected with worms. The drinking water at the shop was also kept in unhygienic condition.

Bagban Restaurant and Akhtar Caters were also operating without the FSSAI licence. According to the FDA officials the kitchen of Bagban Restaurant was unhygienic and there was no proper health records of its employees. While at Akhtar Caterers who are known for their samosas, the FDA officials found cockroaches in their kitchen.

The FDA officials said, that all these things were violating the norms prescribed by the FSSAI and is a serious threat to the public.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 16:10 IST