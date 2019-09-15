Food delivery boy killed as car rams into motorcycle in Aundh

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:06 IST

Three food delivery persons, who were on their way to deliver a parcel, met with an accident after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle. The incident took place on Friday at Bata chowk, Aundh. One of the pillion riders died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kumar Pandey (24). The other two riders have been identified as Feroze Mulani (27) and Pranay (23). They were not wearing helmets, said police.

Mulani, a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat in Aundh, lodged a complaint with the Chatuhshrungi police in this regard.

According to the police, the trio were on their way to deliver a food parcel when their vehicle was hit by a speeding car. While Pandey died on the spot, Mulani and Pranay sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to SS Chavan, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station said that they have booked the driver for rash and negligent driving. However, no arrests have been made so far.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:06 IST