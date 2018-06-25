Food joint owners in Pune irked with lack of planning

In the midst of strict enforcement of plastic ban in the city,restaurateurs have found themselves in the crossfire, with not many options as alternatives. According to many food joint owners, while the initiative is novel, the haste in implementation without preparation for the masses might do more bad than the anticipated good.

Nishant Poduwal, owner of Malabar Xpress, a Kerala cuisine restaurant on Salunkhe Vihar road, said “The effort of the government to bring about a positive change in the society and the environment is appreciable. However, the lack of planning has irked restaurant owners. While there are alternatives to plastic, most of it is limited and expensive. Not only is this affecting our business, but it will also shoot up the prices of the items in restaurants. Like, the government’s previous mass-impact decisions, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, this might also turn out to be more of a loss, than gain.”

Like many in his area, Poduwal is also using cloth bags for takeaways and deliveries, which are comparatively more expensive than plastic bags.

“We began to deliver our food in paper pouches and fabric bags on the day the ban was implemented. It is a good initiative considering its impact, but it is putting pressure on us as plastic is comparatively more cheap. Hopefully, the government will introduce better options for the ban to actually work,” said Jitendra Chougule, manager, MM Restaurant, Aundh road.

However, the lack of options has pushed many restaurants to shutdown delivery services, while others have decided to deliver only dry food items.“The ban has hit restaurants adversely, and as we do not have cheap and good alternatives for plastic containers and bags, we had to stop deliveries of liquids, beverages and curries. Following the ban, we began to usealuminium foil containers for all other dry items, barring anything liquid. As many of our items are dry, its a save for us, but for other restaurants with majority of curries and liquids in their menu, this might be a challenge,” said Satish Dadar, owner ofShetty's Cafe, Dhole Patil road.

Vishas Patil, a representative of a prominent food delivery application, added,“A lot of times, customers complain about the packing these days. Many restaurants now do not provide straws or spoons with the food, because of the ban, causing inconvenience to customers who then give us lower ratings. The issue is, while big restaurants can manage the extra expense of packing by giving paper straws and wooden spoons, smaller joints find it difficult to do so. This might affect the demand for delivery as well.”