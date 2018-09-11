For ecofriendly Ganesh visarjan PMC to purchase  100 tonnes ammonium bicarbonate

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is gearing up for eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan and has planned to purchase 100 tonnes Ammonium Bicarbonate for National Chemical and Fertilizers at the cost of Rs18.19 lakh.

The municipal administration has put the proposal before standing committee to get nod. The Pune civic body has been using Ammonium Bicarbonate to dissolve the Ganesh idols at home.

The Pune based National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has developed Ammonium Bicarbonate process to dissolve plaster of paris (PoP) idols.

PoP idols are widely used during Ganesh Festival even as some organisations are insisting for clay idols. To take care of environmental issues of immersing non dissolving PoP idols in the local water bodies, PMC is distributing this free of cost to the citizens.

The idols need to put in the bucket water for 48 hous. The two kg pack of Ammounicum Bicarbonate is put in the water. After complete dissolution after 48 hours, the calcium carbonate settles down and the milky white solution forms at the top. This can be used for garden purpose.

This activisty is getting good respoce from the citizens from last two years.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:35 IST