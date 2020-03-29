e-paper
Home / Pune News / For Ruturaj Gaikwad, lockdown helps him shift focus from cricket pitch to football on the PS4

For Ruturaj Gaikwad, lockdown helps him shift focus from cricket pitch to football on the PS4

pune Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Ruturaj Gaikwad, 23 India A cricketer

For Mr Consistent from Pune, who is a regular India A player, there is no question of deciding what to do during the lockdown. Like his game on the pitch, he has a volley of things lined up to help him spend time at home. Ruturaj Gaikwad mentions Netflix, play station, family time and fitness among his favourite things to do.

Morning session

I focus on getting good hours of sleep and wake up at 9 am. Then, I do yoga, work on my abs and some mobility exercises. Suryanamaskar is something which I have been doing since my childhood. My father taught me how to do it and even when on tour, I spare some time to do it, as it keeps one fit and healthy.

Afternoon session

In the noon time, I watch movies, spend some time on Netflix and playing games on the play station. A sportsperson is usually very busy and it is after a long time that I have so much leisure time. Play station is my all-time favourite. If not cricket, I prefer to spend hours on the play station. It is fun and I prefer football when it comes to playing sports on the screen.

Evening session

I have some weights at home so I train a little. I have dinner and then spend some time talking with my family before I head to the bed.Over the past two years because of the schedule, I have not been able to spend quality time with my family and hence, they are very happy right now. The lockdown has given us a chance to stay together. I pray this pandemic is over soon and life returns to normal for everyone. I have massive respect for the doctors and police personnel as they are doing a wonderful job.

Weights at home

Training with weights at home is a part of my daily routine now. Since, I have not been able to go to the cricket ground, having a good training routine at home is important. One must keep the body in active mode. I prefer to do exercise inside my room and no one disturbs me during the one and a half hour session. Sometimes it extends to up to two hours.

Hobby

Play Station (currently, I am playing Fifa20 on Play Station 4) – nothing else.

