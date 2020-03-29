For Ruturaj Gaikwad, lockdown helps him shift focus from cricket pitch to football on the PS4

pune

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:22 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad, 23 India A cricketer

For Mr Consistent from Pune, who is a regular India A player, there is no question of deciding what to do during the lockdown. Like his game on the pitch, he has a volley of things lined up to help him spend time at home. Ruturaj Gaikwad mentions Netflix, play station, family time and fitness among his favourite things to do.

Morning session

I focus on getting good hours of sleep and wake up at 9 am. Then, I do yoga, work on my abs and some mobility exercises. Suryanamaskar is something which I have been doing since my childhood. My father taught me how to do it and even when on tour, I spare some time to do it, as it keeps one fit and healthy.

Afternoon session

In the noon time, I watch movies, spend some time on Netflix and playing games on the play station. A sportsperson is usually very busy and it is after a long time that I have so much leisure time. Play station is my all-time favourite. If not cricket, I prefer to spend hours on the play station. It is fun and I prefer football when it comes to playing sports on the screen.

Evening session

I have some weights at home so I train a little. I have dinner and then spend some time talking with my family before I head to the bed.Over the past two years because of the schedule, I have not been able to spend quality time with my family and hence, they are very happy right now. The lockdown has given us a chance to stay together. I pray this pandemic is over soon and life returns to normal for everyone. I have massive respect for the doctors and police personnel as they are doing a wonderful job.

Weights at home

Training with weights at home is a part of my daily routine now. Since, I have not been able to go to the cricket ground, having a good training routine at home is important. One must keep the body in active mode. I prefer to do exercise inside my room and no one disturbs me during the one and a half hour session. Sometimes it extends to up to two hours.

Hobby

Play Station (currently, I am playing Fifa20 on Play Station 4) – nothing else.