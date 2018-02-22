Former home secretary Madhav Godbole bats for ‘one nation one election’ concept

PUNE Former home secretary Madhav Godbole has supported the concept of ‘One Nation One Election’ and has demanded a constitutional amendment for it after a detailed discussion on the issue in the Parliament.

Godbole said that it is a good concept to hold the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together in the country. “However, to bring it into reality, there is a need to have a constitutional amendment to bring necessary changes in the election reforms. Without constitutional change, it cannot happen.”

Godbole was speaking on Thursday at the Deccan Education Society (DES) where a programme was organised to discuss the topic of ‘One Nation One Election’. The event was held at Fergusson College.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a national debate on holding simultaneous elections across states and at the Centre. Modi termed it as ‘One Nation One Election’ and projected it as an electoral reform. While BJP has been arguing for simultaneous elections for some time, political parties in the opposition have reacted differently.

According to Godbole, there is a need to have a detailed discussion on the subject of holding Assembly and General elections simultaneously, in the Parliament. “The election reforms have been neglected since the past 70 years. The candidates who are getting hardly 10 to 15 per cent votes are getting elected to power. There is a holiday on the voting day but voters are not turning up to cast votes, just because it is not compulsory,” Godbole said.

If there would be an amendment that a candidate should get more than 50 per cent of the votes, it will help address the religion, caste issue, he added.

BJP spokesperson and former Member of Parliament Tarun Vijay, who was also present during the programme, said, every year and month there are elections in the country. “For the past 30 years, elections have been happening in the country alternatively in different parts. Political parties and administration are often busy in the election process. There is also money power in the elections. Considering this, the option of ‘One Nation One Election’ has come forward. Along with political parties, citizens should also have a discussion on this option and try to execute it in the country,” said Vijay.