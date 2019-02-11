Founding father of ‘artistes’ adda’, Krishankant Kudale passes away in Pune

Krishankant Kudale (75), president of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, passed away on Sunday, February 10 in a private hospital during treatment for cancer. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Kudale was active in Samata Parishad for the past 30 years, and he was also the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Malli Shikshan Sanstha. But he was known for his ties with culture. He was the chief co-ordinator for the Pune Festival since its inception in 1989.

Hailing from Malli Nagar near Akluj, he was a graduate in Arts stream and had an inclination towards performing arts with many friends in the industry like actor Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh.

He had also created Pathik adda in his hotel Pathik on Jungli Maharaj road which was home to many artistes, authors who would often be seen spending time with Kudale talking about art and culture.

Kudale’s friend list also consisted of his strong friendship with Suresh Kalmadi and Chhagan Bhujbal. He was also the vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the state and member of the NCP central body. Kudale was cremated at Vaikunth crematorium on Sunday.

