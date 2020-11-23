e-paper
Home / Pune News / Four booked for impersonating FDA officials in Bhosari

Four booked for impersonating FDA officials in Bhosari

The men tried to coax money out of the bakery worker in the form of bribe for not initiating action against the bakery, according to the complaint in the matter

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hindustan Times, Pune
At 8:30pm on Saturday, the four men went to a bakery in Talwade road in Pune and approached Faisel Hanif Ansari (25) a worker at the bakery. They pointed out things like missing dates on bread packets and missing packaging on some bakery products and cited them as FDA violations.
(HT representative photo)
         

Four people were remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday for impersonating officials of Food and Drug Association (FDA) and demanding money from a bakery worker in Bhosari on Saturday.

The four were identified as Ranjeet Dhonibarao Bhosale (54), a resident of Charholi Phata area of Alandi road; Sanjay Shrishail Mallad (34), a resident of Moshi Pradhikaran; Ram Narayan Surve (50), a resident of Shivtejnagar area of Chikhali; Pradeep Devram Maalkar (36), a resident of Rupinagar in Talwade, according to the police.



The men tried to coax money out of the bakery worker in the form of bribe for not initiating action against the bakery, according to the complaint in the matter.

“They called the son of the bakery owner who was out of the bakery to talk about paying settlement money. They had some ID cards with misleading agency names. The son called his father who grew suspicious and called the police. When we reached there and checked their ID cards, they started pleading for forgiveness. That is how we could confirm that they were fraud,” said assistant police inspector AM Nyamane of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Santosh Shivaji Jadhav (38), a staff member at Chikhali police station.

A case under Sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station against the four men.

