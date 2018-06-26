Four killed as speeding car runs into stationary truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Four people travelling in a car were killed in an accident along the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Khed Shivapur on Monday afternoon.

The four were travelling from Pune to Satara when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stationary truck, head-on.

The car went into the side of the truck and had to be extracted with the help of a crane, according to police inspector S Godse of Rajgad police station, Pune rural police.

The four deceased have been identified as Omkar Pol, Aruna Bhosale, Ujjwala Sanas and Ashwini Aswale.

Pol was driving the Hyundai i10 and the three women were passengers in the car when the accident took place at 3pm. The car is registered in the name of Ruturaj Kshitijlal Bhosale in Pune.

The truck was stationary around 500-600 metres away from the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on the highway. The four were pulled out and rushed to the nearest hospital. However, the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the deceased driver at Rajgad police station.

The incident happened a day after four people were killed in an accident between a Honda Electra and a truck at Pimpregain, on the Jejuri-Nira road. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligent driving as was registered at Jejruri police station against the driver of car.