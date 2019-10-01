Four leaders get MNS tickets from Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:32 IST

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) first list of 27 candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls includes four names from Pune. The list was released on Tuesday.

Raj Thackeray-led MNS has fielded Pune city unit president Ajay Shinde from Kasba constituency, while Kishore Shinde has been fielded from Kothrud constituency. Corporator Vasant More has been given a ticket of Hadapsar constituency and Sanjay Nimhan has been Shivajinagar constituency.

According to political observers, Kishore Shinde and More have a connection with the masses in their respective areas. However, More has been preparing for the Assembly elections for the past two years.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:32 IST