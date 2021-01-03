Four minors apprehended for setting three vehicles ablaze in Kothrud

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:11 IST

Four minors out of a group of five to six unidentified men were apprehended for setting three motorbikes and shutter of a shop on fire in Kothrud in the early morning hours of Friday.

“They were led by a man who has a history of body offences. He does not live here. He comes to the city and commits offences. He is yet to be arrested,” said police inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade of Kothrud police station.

The police do not suspect any specific reason for the vandalism. However, those booked in the case are suspected to have been inebriated when they set the vehicles on fire.

“Three motorbikes were set ablaze. The shutter of one of the shops was partially burnt and the glass of one van was broken. We have arrested four people,” said senior police inspector Sunil Tambe of Kothrud police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sanket Katwal (26), a resident of Shiv Shaktinagar of Samarth Colony in Kothrud where the incident happened. Katwal owned one of three vehicles that were charred.

A case under Sections 435, 436, 427, 504, 506, 34 and rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Kothrud police station.