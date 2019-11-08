FTII to mark Sanjeev Kumar’s death anniversary

pune

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:09 IST

The screen acting department of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will be organising a two-day event to mark the 35th death anniversary of late actor Sanjeev Kumar. The event titled Smarananjali will be held from November 9 to 10.

A series of panel discussions on Kumar’s style of acting, presentations, analysis and screenings of his critically-acclaimed movies will comprise the event. The event will also include song performances. Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee will inaugurate the function. The event will be held at the main theatre, FTII, from 11am to 6pm .

The schedule on November 9 includes an inauguration, song performance of Tere Bina Zindagi se Koi by screen acting students of FTII. Followed by a keynote address by Chatterjee and a question and answers round too. The film Angoor, directed by Gulzar, starring Sanjeev and Chatterjee will be screened at 2.30pm. Several other song performances will be held during the day.

On November 10, the day will begin with an introduction of film Aandhi by Pankaj Saxena, followed by the screening at 11.15am. Popular film Koshish, directed by Gulzar starring Sanjeev, Jaya Bachchan will be screened at 3pm. The event is free and open to all.