FYJC second round: 41,021 students complete admission process

pune

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:02 IST

The second round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions ended on Wednesday and a total of 41,021 students completed their admission process in the second round. A large number of students have still not confirmed their admissions and as of Wednesday, 66,009 seats are vacant across various streams in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

Earlier in the first round of the admissions, of the total 14.3 lakh FYJC students, 11.5 lakh sought admission in the state. The remaining 2.79 lakh students have to now complete their admission process.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) since September 9 and the admission process resumed on November 26.

For this year’s Class 11 admission process, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The total intake of seats this year is 1,07,030 in Pune region, 41,021 students have completed the admission process in the second round and 66,009 seats are still vacant.

Talking about the ongoing admission process, Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, said, “The second round of admissions is over and still we can see that there is lot of enthusiasm among students to get prominent colleges and so they are not completing their admission process. Now, on December 10, the vacancy list for third regular admission round will be declared online for further admission process.”

Total no. of seats intake in Pune region - 1,07,030

It is divided into 4 streams

Arts - 15,645

Commerce - 42,780

Science - 43,855

Vocational - 4,750

No. of admissions confirmed till Wednesday in second round - 41,021

Seats remaining vacant - 66,009