George Fernandes was a man of sterling qualities, says Lt Gen Patankar (retd)

In recent times, I can think of only a few of our political leaders who considered themselves as servants of the people of India. Among them the name of George Fernandes occupies a high place. His dedication and passion to serve was most visible to the people he led. Always dressed in a simple khadi kurta, pajama (which, I am told, he washed himself) and chappals, he was unassuming in appearance and deportment. However, as soon as official business started his eyes would reflect concentration and his demeanour would undergo transformation. I experienced that and many of his other sterling qualities first hand for over the five years when I was still in service and he was the Raksha Mantri of our country.

I first met him towards the end of 1997 at Kupwara in North Kashmir valley when he visited the infantry division that I was commanding. What struck me immediately upon his arrival was his earnestness, honesty of purpose and his almost Gandhian simplicity in the way he conducted himself. During my very first briefing about the operational situation on the Line of Control (LOC), and several briefings thereafter over the next few years, I always found him alert and attentive. He would take in every word being spoken; his observations after every briefing were incisive and astute. He spoke less and listened more, the hallmark of a true leader.

Whenever he was visiting remote forward posts, he would always find time to meet jawans. Tough areas never deterred him. He spoke many tongues but any language was never a barrier for him to get close to the rank and file who immediately warmed up to him. He was all heart and empathy in trying to understand their worries and was eager to resolve them.

During a visit to LOC I had an opportunity to discuss a problem that my jawans from the Southern states were facing. They couldn’t avail of casual leave of two weeks because they spent half of it travelling to and from home. I suggested that if a regular weekly courier service could be started for South India as that for the North-eastern states, it would be a welcome welfare measure for my men. Within a week of his return to Delhi, we got the happy news that a courier service to Hyderabad had been sanctioned! (Unfortunately that episode ended on a tragic note. Soon after his departure from the post, Pakistani artillery fired on it and four jawans who had interacted with him were martyred. He was deeply disturbed and called me to offer his deepest condolences. He followed it up with a letter written by him in his own hand).

After Operation Parakram was launched in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Lok Sabha on 13 December 2001, his visits to Kashmir became even more frequent. By then I was back in the Kashmir valley for another assignment. During one such visit he wished to address troops at Uri near the LOC (now well known!). As I drove him to the venue for his address, he mentioned that he wanted to know what he could give to the troops to raise their morale. I responded by saying that their morale was already high and his mere presence would raise it further. He did not seem convinced and probed me further. Finally I mentioned that all that the men would perhaps ask for was a go ahead to launch strikes across the LOC. Later during a chat he posed the same question to the jawans. His joy and exhilaration was palpable when one of them actually said,” Saheb, hamen sirf LOC kros karne ki izazat chahiye (we simply want your permission to cross the LOC).” He was truly a man of and for the masses whom he led from the front.

My admiration and respect for George Fernandes continued to grow as I got to know him more. I had many occasions to meet him in my official capacity. Every time his genuine concern would always be for the well being and welfare of troops, who were obviously close to his heart. All ranks of the Armed Forces adored him as his sincerity and genuineness came through so easily.

Farewell, Sir. As you rest in peace we will raise a salute and sound the Last Post.

