Getting conveyance deed continues to remain a major problem for housing societies 

Despite the number of documents required to be submitted for application for a conveyance deed has been reduced from 25 to 15 by the government, there has been no significant change in the number of applications filed by co-operative housing societies for this essential document required for the purchase of a property.

After observing the poor figure of housing societies filing for conveyance deed, the government removed the complicated norms and required list of documents needed for the document with the hope that many residential societies will apply in large numbers and get the conveyance certificate easily. However, out of the 16,000 co-operative housing societies in Pune, only 1,650 are currently in possession of the conveyance deed.

“Lack of awareness about the importance of the conveyance deed is one of the main reasons for minimal number of housing societies having the deeds,” said BT Lavan, Pune district’s deputy registrar for cooperative housing societies department.

Lavan said, “It is a serious concern for the department that the number of housing societies in possession of the conveyance deed is very less. It is an important document for people living in the societies as it gives them the authority to claim their ownership of their residence.”

The official said that action against builders who are refusing to give the conveyance deed to housing societies can only be taken if citizens register a complaint. “We are presently looking into around 20 such complaints filed by residents,” he said.

VITAL DOCUMENT While the authorities cite lack of awareness as one of the main reasons for less number of housing societies seeking conveyance deed, citizens demand strict action against those builders who delay in handing over the document to residents As per the government resolution (GR) issued on June 22, 2018, some of the key documents that are required to be submitted are society registration certificate, approved layout, 7/12 extract, sale deed of each flat owner or heir document, list of registered members of the society, occupation certificate, non-agriculture certificate of that particular plot and notice copy etc. In the absence of sale deeds of all members, the sale deed of even one member would be sufficient, states the GR. According to officials of the Pune district cooperative housing society department, currently hearing in regards to the application of conveyance deed for 80 societies in the city is underway. Out of the 80 cases, 20 of these cases have been filed post the change in the process. THE PROCEDURE 1. The conveyance deed is required to be executed on non-judicial stamp paper. Once that is done it needs to be registered by presenting it at the registrar's office, and remittance of the registration fee. 2. After the registration is done, the transfer of the property moves into the public domain. Stamp duty and registration fees are obtained by the government as revenue. When this happens, the process of conveyance deed is officially over. 3. If the builder is not alive, it can be done by the legal heirs/representative of the builder. You need to draft a conveyance deed and apply before registration. Engage any local counsel who is dealing in these matters.

Mahendra Taneja, chairman of Clover Highlands housing society, which is also facing issues regarding obtaining the conveyance deed from the builder, said, “The authorities should not pass the buck on us for not doing the work they should be doing. Co-operative housing society department should voluntarily take punitive measures and impose heavy penalty on developers who refuse to give away conveyance deeds. Instead, the developers are exploiting the loopholes in the system thus increasing problems for citizens while the government authorities are doing nothing.”

Taneja said that one of the other important problems that residents face is that the builders often refuses us to give the occupancy certificate (OC) which is one of the most important document for filing for the conveyance deed. “We have to follow a long process of filing an RTI with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) to seek the OC,” he said, adding that authorities must take serious cognisance of this problem as well.

Kiran Vadgama, resident of Wakad and chairman of Palash cooperative housing society limited, said, “Although the government has reduced the number of documents needed to get the conveyance deed, it has not changed anything on ground. Conveyance deed should be voluntarily given by the developers. However, in cases where the developers are refusing to give the conveyance deeds, strict actions should be taken by governing authorities against the builders.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 14:57 IST