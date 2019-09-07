Ghorpadi ROB groundbreaking ceremony to take place on Sept 8

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:11 IST

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ghorpadi rail over bridge (ROB) project will be held on Sunday (September 8) in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit head Chandrakant Patil.

Mayor Mukta Tilak and local corporator Umesh Gaikwad briefed the media about the project on Saturday during a press conference.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be constructing two railway over bridges at Ghorpadi. One of the ROBs is on the Pune-Solapur railway line and the other ROB is on the Pune-Miraj railway line. The railways, defence establishment and Pune Cantonment authorities had given a nod to the project. The PMC general body had already handed over the funds to erect houses for the defence establishment (where land would be acquired for the project) and had made a provision of Rs125 crore for it,” said Tilak.

The Mayor said that the tendering process for the ROB had been completed and work will start on the ground from Sunday. The work order had already been issued and the tenure for the ROB construction work is 36 months.

The PMC has also handed over fees to Indian Railways for their land and even removed encroachments along the railway lines, which were a hurdle to the ROB projects.

The construction of the ROBs has been a long pending demand of the residents of Ghorpadi, Mundhwa and other areas, who use this stretch for regular commute. Due to the presence of two railway crossings, massive traffic jams are witnessed on these roads during peak hours.

The population in this area has also increased and the area needs to be directly connected to the city, said Gaikwad.

The PMC had proposed this project many years ago, however, the civic body had failed to get the required nod from the defence establishment and the railway authorities. The then, defence minister Manohar Parrikar, took interest in this project and asked the defence department to handover a no objection certificate to this project. He even instructed the defence establishment to handover land for the project to the civic body.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 21:10 IST