Global Pulostav, held in memory of Marathi author Pu La Deshpande, to be year-long festival

Veteran Marathi author DM Mirasdar on Thursday inaugurated the logo of ‘ Global Pulotsav ‘ as a part of the centenarian year celebration that will be organised at major cities of India and five continents, on the occasion of Pu La Deshpande’s birth centenary. A treat of colourful and meaningful programmes will begin from 8 November 2018 and will go on for a year in memory of Deshpande, the late Marathi author .

The Pulotsav Festival has been taking place for the past 14 years. Pu La Parivar and Aashay Sanskrutik will be organising the Pulotsav festival in collaboration with Square 1 and Punyabhushan Pratishthan.

An advisory committee consisting of dignitaries and working committee of Pu La Premi will be working for the centenarian year of Pu La Deshpande.