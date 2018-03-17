 Global Pulostav, held in memory of Marathi author Pu La Deshpande, to be year-long festival | pune news | Hindustan Times
Mar 17, 2018-Saturday
Global Pulostav, held in memory of Marathi author Pu La Deshpande, to be year-long festival

This year the festival will be organised in 20 cities across India as well as in 30 cities across 5 continents.

pune Updated: Mar 17, 2018 15:21 IST
Prachi Bari
DM Mirasdar (Second from left) inaugurating the logo of Global Pulotsav.
DM Mirasdar (Second from left) inaugurating the logo of Global Pulotsav.(HT PHOTO)

Veteran Marathi author DM Mirasdar on Thursday inaugurated the logo of ‘ Global Pulotsav ‘ as a part of the centenarian year celebration that will be organised at major cities of India and five continents, on the occasion of Pu La Deshpande’s birth centenary. A treat of colourful and meaningful programmes will begin from 8 November 2018 and will go on for a year in memory of Deshpande, the late Marathi author .

The Pulotsav Festival has been taking place for the past 14 years. Pu La Parivar and Aashay Sanskrutik will be organising the Pulotsav festival in collaboration with Square 1 and Punyabhushan Pratishthan.

An advisory committee consisting of dignitaries and working committee of Pu La Premi will be working for the centenarian year of Pu La Deshpande.

