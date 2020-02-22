e-paper
Goods worth Rs 15 lakh destroyed in fire at Hadapsar godown

pune Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A fire broke out at a paper-cum-cardboard godown at Swami Vivekanand Industrial Estate, Hadapsar on Saturday. No casualties were reported, but losses are estimated to be worth Rs 15 lakh, according to officials of the fire department.

The incident took place at 6.50 am and the blaze was brought under control by 9.30 am. Three fire tenders and one water tanker was rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said officials.

Sanjay Ramteke, fire station officer, Katraj, said, “The fire erupted inside a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) DP box and later turned the entire godown to ashes. Most of the material was dry and caught fire in no time.”

The godown was known as Crafts Studio and owned by Mohit Varma.

