Goons attack two at Pune’s Kothrud area 

A group of men were booked on Wednesday for attempted murder and terrorising people in Dattanagar Sutardara area of Kothrud on Tuesday night. The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old man, identified as Yogesh Gangaram Sathey, a resident of Savkarwadi in Pirangut area of Mulshi.

The complaint stated that 10-15 men arrived at the spot where the complainant was standing with his friends and attacked his two friends — Santosh and Kiran — with sickles and swords. The two were grievously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened around 9:45 pm. The miscreants also threw stones at shops and eateries around the area.

A case under Indian Penal Code, Bombay Police Act, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment was registered at Kothrud police station. Assistant police inspector MV Raut of Kothrud police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307. 326, 143, 147, 336, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)135 of Bombay Police Act, Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment was registered at Kothrud police station.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:25 IST