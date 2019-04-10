GR on fee waiver falls on deaf ears? Drought-affected students in Pune demand cash back

Despite the state government’s circular regarding a fee waiver for drought-affected students, colleges under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are yet to adhere to it.

A circular stating a fee waiver for students who come from families affected due to the drought, was circulated by the state government in November 2018. Despite this colleges across the city collected the fee. Now students have written to Nitin Karamalkar, vice-chancellor,SPPU, demanding reimbursement.

“I hail from a village in Osmanabad district which has been severely affected by drought. The circular from the government came as a huge relief for me, however, Marathwada Mitramandal college asked us to pay the fees of Rs 1,075 saying it would be returned later. As a group of students from various colleges, we written a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor, demanding our money back,” said Kuldeep Ambedkar, an SPPU student.

“Some college administrations have been misguiding students stating that they are not eligible for the reimbursement, if they have received a scholarship of any kind. This is merely a baseless technical issue that is being raised, behind the farce of not returning the fees,” added Ambedkar.

Another SPPU student, Deepak Chatap said, “This amount matters a lot to us. We cannot ask our parents for money, due to the financial situation at home. The university should needs to solve this issue quickly.”

Maharashtra state higher education department, on November 3, 2018, issued a circular announcing fee waiver in compliance with a government resolution (GR) of the state revenue department issued on October 31. The state government declared drought in 151 talukas from 26 districts for this year, including all eight districts of Marathwada. In a bid to help out the families affected, the government decided to waive off the university and examination fees of the students from drought- prone areas for the academic year of 2018-19.

Prabhakar Desai, director, students welfare department SPPU, said “Colleges should not be taking examination fees from students from drought affected areas. If taken, the amount must be reimbursed immediately. We will investigate further into the matter.”

“Since the GR has come from the state government, all colleges are strictly following it, and have send us a list of students eligible for the waiver. Students who have paid the fees will get it back, although most colleges have not taken it in the first place. We will still look into the matter,” said Ashok Chavan, head, SPPU examination department.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:10 IST