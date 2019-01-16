On vacation in Lonavla, Gujarati family attacked over camel ride charges

An angry mob of locals at Tiger Point in Lonavla physically assaulted a family from Baroda, molested girls and women and did not spare even a seven-year-old child over a petty dispute of camel ride payment on Monday evening. The family of twenty five people had come to the hill station for sightseeing when the incident took place 5.45 pm on Monday . Five persons of the family have sustained serious head injuries after being attacked with iron rods and sharp object. They have been identified as Ahmed Abdul Razzaque Memon (25),Sufiyan Abdul Razzaque Memon (29), Raisa Abdul Razzaque Memon (50), Asim Rafique Motiwala (28) and Nasar Memon Ibad Memon.

The Lonavla police following directions from top government functionaries including elected MLA’s from Mumbai got into action and arrested four persons in this regard. The accused have been identified as Tanaji Shivaji Rajawade (20), Chandrakant Yashwant Takave (31), Vishwas Yashwant Takave(42) and Rajesh Badri Jadhav (23). Later two more were arrested by the police . The four accused were produced before the local court which remanded them into police custody till January 18.

The family members said that one of the camel rider duped them on the amount fixed for the camel ride and when merely asked over the payment, hurled abuses at small children. No sooner they were joined by other horsemen , camel riders and kiosk owners who mercilessly attacked the family and humiliated the women. The FIR lodged stated that gold valuables, cash and an expensive watch worth Rs 91,900 was stolen by the attackers.

The family members claimed that initially police did not file complaint but acted only after the family alerted top government officials and politicians seeking their immediate intervention in the alleged police apathy. Ibad Abdul Sattar Memon (52) , lodged the FIR . He stated that he had come to Lonavla for sightseeing along with 25 of his family members on the occasion of Makarsankranti holiday.

The complainant further said that one of the camel riders abused his sister’s son Asim Rafique Motiwala. On being questioned, a huge mob gathered and one of the unidentified persons hit him with a glass bottle on his head. 14 people including four women attacked the family with iron rods, sticks. Ibad Memon seated the frightened women and children in the car but the mob gathered and did not allow him to leave. Somehow he managed to leave the spot and brought the injured children and women to Parmar Hospital in Lonavla for treatment.

Lonavla police station incharge Ramdas Ingavale said “ We have arrested six persons for attacking a family in Lonavla under serious charges. The attack took place over a petty dispute of camel ride. Investigations are on in the case . The accused are locals as some of them are horse riders and camel riders,” he said.

