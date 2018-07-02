Heaps of plastic mount in Pune municipal corporation bins

As per the contract signed by PMC, Swach has been given the responsibility to pick up waste and segregate it under dry and waste categories.

“Post the plastic ban, we have registered a huge spike in the amount of plastic waste generated. The uncompromising attitude of the civic authorities against those violating the plastic ban has created a sense of fear among citizens. This has resulted in them throwing a huge heap of plastic waste into the big dustbins placed at various locations in the city,” said Mangal Pagare, ceo, Swach.

Sandhya Dhamale, a member of Swach said that the percentage of plastic waste has increased in areas where PMC officials have taken severe action.

“In the areas like Yerwada, Bhavani peth, Nagar road, Kothrud, Karve nagar and Bawadhan, the plastic waste has almost doubled. There are various incidents where PMC has fined traders and shopping complexes,” she said.

“The action taken by PMC officials has created a fear among residents. Instead of depositing the plastic at the centres provided by PMC, people prefer throwing them away at the bins as it avoids identification.”

Monica Walujkar, an official from the solid waste management department, PMC said, “This surge in the plastic waste was expected. We are still in the process of adapting to the change. However, instead of fearing action, residents should rather dump all the plastic they have in the centres provided by PMC. They should not throw it in the dust bins.”

On March 23, the Maharashtra government issued a notification banning sale and use of plastic items. However, they had given three months’ time to the people for the disposal of plastic with them. Following the regulation, the civic authorities from June 23 initiated the process of taking actions against all those who violated the norms.

According to Swach, another problem that is on the rise in the city is the excessive use of multilayer plastic which is used for packaging of various snacks.

Harshad Barde, spokesperson of Swach, said, “The multilayer plastic used for packaging of snacks is even dangerous and cannot be recycled. However, because there is no immediate alternative to the plastic bags, people are using this medium for disposal of their home wastes.”

Pune generates nearly 1,600 tonnes of garbage every day, of which250 tonnes is wet garbage, 850 tonnes is dry, while 500 tonnes is mixed.