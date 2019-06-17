Helmet-less driver killed in accident in Pune

A man was killed while another was grievously injured after the two met with an accident when their two-wheelers collided with each other at Kondhwa. The incident took place on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Roopesh Shamrao Shilinkar, 28, while the injured has been identified as Ganesh Ankush Kivale, 23, according to the police.

While Kivale owns a stationery shop, the personal details of the deceased could not be confirmed till late Sunday.

“The incident happened at 9:30pm-9: 45 pm. It happened on a slope that has no street lights,” said police sub-inspector Sagar Kale of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

“The two were not wearing helmets. Shilinkar died of a head an injury and the other one also suffered a head injury,” said Kale.

Shilinkar was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem, and Chimbale was rushed to Ruby Hall hospital for treatment.

The incident was recorded at Kondhwa police station in a case under Sections 304(a), 279, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 17:10 IST