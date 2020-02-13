High-profile criminal involved in 127 house thefts nabbed

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020

The Pune police crime branch has arrested a man, along with six others, wanted in cases of thefts of houses in various parts of Maharashtra, on 127 counts, according to Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

The man, identified as Salim Ali Hussain Khan, alias Munna Qureshi, alias Mohammad Hamid Habib Qureshi, 46, is a resident of Sadat Residency, Raghav Colony, Hyderabad.

He was found to be a native of a place near Deonar butcher house in Tatanagar slum of Govandi, Mumbai.

The police have so far recovered stolen valuables including 860 gm gold and 6.275kg of silver, collectively worth Rs 36,91,650. More recovery and more arrests are possible in the case, said police

Of the 127 cases that Qureshi has allegedly confessed to have been involved in, 82 were recorded in Pune, while others were registered in Nashik, Nagpur, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

In Pune, the 82 cases are spread across 27 out of a total 30 police stations in the city. All the cases were registered after July 2018 when Qureshi was released from Yerawada Central Jail in a case registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said officials.

The police had received information about Qureshi’s arrival near the Pune airport. He was arrested on January 21 near the airport as he arrived in a black Lancer car. The car is registered in Mumbai in another person’s name. He was carrying tools that can be used in house theft cases including a cutter and a spray.

“He travelled by either flights or his car and lived in a posh area. He is wanted by many state police and also has non-bailable warrants in 18 cases against him. He can be called a high-profile criminal,” said joint CP Shisave.

After his arrest, Qureshi was remanded to police custody and the police found one of his accomplice in Pune. The accomplice was identified as Ishwar alias Chintya Shindewal, 34, a resident of Shani Ali in Yerwada . The two met in Yerawada jail, said police.

“While one of them did the deed, the other stood watch with the spray. Anyone who came in their way could be dealt with by spraying them in the face. Most of the cases were night-time thefts,” said joint CP Shisave.

Shindewal’s arrest led the police to five others from Hyderabad who used to receive the stolen valuables from Qureshi and sell them further. The five were identified as sharif Mohammad Khwaja Mainuddin Shaikh, Bilal alias Ashok Govind Pradhan, Abdul Sattar Mohammad Nazir Ahmed Sattar, Moghal Anwar Ali Karim Baig, and Prabhi Kallappa Nanjvade, according to the police.