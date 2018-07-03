Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro route to be extended till Hadapsar: PMRDA

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has decided to extend the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro corridor till Hadapsar and has instructed the Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.

Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, while speaking to the media on Monday, said that there is a demand for a metro rail from Hadapsar area and it is one of the busiest corridors in the city with a high commuter count. “Considering the demand from commuters, the PMRDA has decided to extend the corridor till Hadapsar.”

Gitte said that the PMRDA will carry out work on the Shivajinagar to Hadapsar Metro in the second phase. PMRDA will need to take all the necessary permissions from the state and central governments for the second corridor.

He said that the second corridor would also be carried out based on the public private partnership (PPP) model, since the state and central governments do not have enough funds to take up the entire project on themselves.

Only when the DPR is ready will further project details, like the cost, length and station locations, be disclosed.

Gitte said that the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro corridor work would be allotted to a bidder by the end of July and work may start by August end. The bidder who will quote less viability gap funding from the government would bag the metro contract.

It is a single tender and all the metro work, including stations, signals and wagons, are to be managed by the contractor. The commission period of the metro would be three years, and later, the contractor would run the metro for 35 years.

Gitte said that the PMRDA would give 26 hectares to the contractor. The metro corridor extension also requires some government agency land for parking and station, which needs to be acquired.

Meanwhile, three contractors have taken part in the bidding process. Once the work order is issued, the metro work can be initiated as there is no hurdle till the first 12 kilometres from the Hinjewadi site. The PMRDA has already begun with the line shifting work in Hinjewadi area.

Swargate-Katraj may be diverted via Market Yard

The Maharashtra metro rail corporation (Maha-Metro) has already begun the survey for the proposed metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). However, the Swargate-Katraj Metro route is likely to face a small diversion through Market Yard.

Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro managing director, said, “Currently, we are in the process of surveying the entire route. It has been identified that there are many flyovers on the route, because of which we are planning a diversion from Market Yard.”

He further added, “We will also study the economic viability of the project. Ergo, only if the economic equation permits will we think about diverting the route.”

However, a final decision regarding the diversion will only be taken after the survey is completed, added Dixit.

Another official from the Maha-Metro, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The option of diversion is likely to be implemented as it is not only time efficient, but also cost efficient. If the diversion of the metro route is finalised, it will save money as it will then be an elevated corridor. The cost of an elevated corridor is less as compared to the underground route.”

“By the end of July, the DPR will be ready and the final decision on whether the diversion will happen or not will be taken. Considering the topographical conditions of Katraj, an elevated route with a diversion via Market Yard is a good and feasible option,” added the official.

The Maha-Metro is conducting an aerial survey of the Swargate to Katraj metro corridor with the help of a drone, as well as a physical inspection of the route.

Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has agreed to extend the existing metro corridors and requested the Maha-Metro to prepare a DPR and has already released funds required for the report.

Land for 27 km of ring road acquired so far

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has managed to acquire land for 23 kilometres of the first phase of the proposed ring road project with the administration expressing confidence that it will soon have 80 per cent land in possession before issuing the work order.

According to Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, the first phase of the ring road to be built by PMRDA is of 33 kilometers, of which 23 kilometre is already in possession of the PMRDA. “Out of 23 kilometres acquired so far, PMRDA acquired 17 kilometre, while the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) possessed land for the 6-km road stretch,” said Gitte.

Ring road is a proposed circular road for the Pune city and was conceptualised mainly to decongest the traffic of heavy vehicles. Once the ring road is completed the heavy vehicles will not have to enter into the city.

Gitte said that as per the new norm, it is mandatory to have 80 per cent land in possession before starting any work.

He said that the national highways authority of India (NHAI) called for a meeting at Delhi on July 3. It is expected that NHAI will give its nod for the first phase of the ring road, added Gitte.

He said that the administration did not think that there would be any hurdle in the ring road work as the project was favoured by all, including land owners as they are ready to hand over the land for the proposed ring road.

The total cost of the first phase is Rs 2,468 crore, said Gitte. NHAI will bear the project cost while PMRDA will tend to the administrative process.