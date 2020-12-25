e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Hold prayers in the evening; organise online mass, says PMC on Christmas celebrations in city

Hold prayers in the evening; organise online mass, says PMC on Christmas celebrations in city

“Do not organise thanksgiving mass at midnight on December 31. Instead, organise a prayer 7 in the evening or before that considering the night curfew restrictions,” said Kumar

pune Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:29 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
St Patrick’s Church at Camp illuminated on Christmas eve in Pune, India, on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
St Patrick’s Church at Camp illuminated on Christmas eve in Pune, India, on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has appealed to the Christian community to arrange online masses to avoid rush at churches during Christmas. The civic chief issued guidelines for Christmas celebrations on Thursday keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

“Do not organise thanksgiving mass at midnight on December 31. Instead, organise a prayer 7 in the evening or before that considering the night curfew restrictions,” said Kumar.

As per the guidelines, a maximum of 50 people have been allowed at a time inside a church. Even for the choir, the group cannot have more than 10 people.

PMC commissioner has asked the citizens to maintain social distancing during prayers at churches. He has instructed the church authorities to sanitise the premises frequently and place sanitisers at entry and exit points.

The civic administration has also appealed to senior citizens above 60 years old and kids below 10 years to avoid going for the mass prayers. Instead, the church administration should make the mass prayer available online so that such citizens can get participate in the event online.

The civic administration has advised family-based celebrations at home and avoid public gatherings. The administration has instructed stall owners to not set up shop outside the church.

top news
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
Indian sailors stranded at Chinese ports: No link to standoff, says China
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
Farm laws protests: Sitharaman reminds Rahul Gandhi of Cong’s manifesto
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in CT 2017 final
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In