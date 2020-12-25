Hold prayers in the evening; organise online mass, says PMC on Christmas celebrations in city

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:29 IST

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has appealed to the Christian community to arrange online masses to avoid rush at churches during Christmas. The civic chief issued guidelines for Christmas celebrations on Thursday keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

“Do not organise thanksgiving mass at midnight on December 31. Instead, organise a prayer 7 in the evening or before that considering the night curfew restrictions,” said Kumar.

As per the guidelines, a maximum of 50 people have been allowed at a time inside a church. Even for the choir, the group cannot have more than 10 people.

PMC commissioner has asked the citizens to maintain social distancing during prayers at churches. He has instructed the church authorities to sanitise the premises frequently and place sanitisers at entry and exit points.

The civic administration has also appealed to senior citizens above 60 years old and kids below 10 years to avoid going for the mass prayers. Instead, the church administration should make the mass prayer available online so that such citizens can get participate in the event online.

The civic administration has advised family-based celebrations at home and avoid public gatherings. The administration has instructed stall owners to not set up shop outside the church.