Holi items take a dip as corona fear grips city

Holi items take a dip as corona fear grips city

pune Updated: Mar 08, 2020 19:34 IST
Covid-19 (coronavirus) has taken the colour off Holi. Even as the old city areas, like Raviwar peth, is stocked with Holi products, shopkeepers are still waiting for customers to visit their stores. Some of the organisers in the city have cancelled Holi events.

According to traders, customers are not coming to buy water guns and colours. There is no,or less demand for Holi products this year due to growing fear of Covid-19. The Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, recently issued an advisory, appealing people to avoid crowded places.

On Sunday, shopkeepers in Raviwar peth had water guns, water tanks, push pumps and various colours on display. “Last year, by this time around all our products were sold out. This year we have displayed all our products but they simply lay in the sun as there are no takers. The season is tardy this time. Holi is just two days away and 60 per cent of our products are unsold,” said Mangilal Bhati, owner Deepak Boutique and novelties.

Similarly Vividha Stores has seen less than 10 per cent sale of colours and water guns. Seshram Chodhary of Vividha Stores said, “We are hoping for sales to pick up on the last day and hope that Covid-19 does not dampen the mood of the festival.”

However, for Rajiv Kher whose children rarely play Holi, is completely avoiding the festival. “My children have their exams going on and with the change in weather, there are symptoms of flu everywhere, to top it all there is an outbreak of Covid-19. This is indeed scary. We all must avoid playing Holi,” he said.

“We should refrain ourselves from celebrating the festival as most Holi products are made in China, which is the epicentre of the virus. Hence, my daughter and I will raise awareness and ask people to avoid using colours imported from China and boycott all their products.” said Anuja Patil, a resident of Vishrantwadi

However, a few residents are of the opinion that there is no risk in playing Holi. “If we take general precautions, which we anyway take, there is no risk of playing Holi due to the virus outbreak.These precautions include using masks, washing hands periodically and using hand sanitisers. It is everyone’s personal decision if they want to boycott China-made Holi products,” said Harish Patankar, Pune resident

