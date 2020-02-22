Hotter days ahead as temperature rises in Pune

pune

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:02 IST

Announcing an early summer, the city is expected to touch maximum temperatures between 34-35 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head, department of weather, IMD, “Pune will experience a rise in temperatures, with maximum touching 34-35 degrees Celsius in the next three to four days, while minimum temperatures will marginally vary by one degree less on February 25 and 26. By February 27 until the end of February, the temperature will be high.”

Explaining the reasons for the rise in temperature, Kashyapi said, “Winter is currently in its second month and by February 27, it will touch the transformation stage to change into summer. Although it is a bit early for Pune as the minimum temperatures continue to rise, other parts of central Maharashtra and Vidharbha continue to experience minimum temperatures or near to normal temperatures.”

Pune witnessed clear skies with maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius and minimum at 17 degrees Celsius on February 22. February 23, 24 and 25 will see maximum temperature between 34 and 33 degrees Celsius and minimum between 17 and 15 degrees Celsius. February 26, 27 and 28 will see maximum temperatures between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 16 and 17 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough extends from south central Maharashtra to northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels thus showing trends in north central Maharashtra and parts of interior of tate that the temperature will drop on February 26 and 27 to 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.